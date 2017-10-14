ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 23,796,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,492,000 after buying an additional 286,710 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,596,000 after buying an additional 423,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,415,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,726,000 after buying an additional 93,236 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,544,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,100,000 after buying an additional 636,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,713,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,657,000 after buying an additional 3,214,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Friday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) opened at 53.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $266.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.19). Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Wells Fargo &’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/st-germain-d-j-co-inc-has-7-12-million-holdings-in-wells-fargo-company-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.