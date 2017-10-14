ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 23,796,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,492,000 after buying an additional 286,710 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,596,000 after buying an additional 423,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,415,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,726,000 after buying an additional 93,236 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,544,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,100,000 after buying an additional 636,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,713,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,657,000 after buying an additional 3,214,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Friday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) opened at 53.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $266.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.97.
Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.19). Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Wells Fargo &’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.
