Sse Plc (SSE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Sse Plc (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.09) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

SSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sse Plc from GBX 1,725 ($22.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.72) target price on shares of Sse Plc in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC Holdings plc cut their target price on shares of Sse Plc from GBX 1,590 ($20.90) to GBX 1,530 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.35) target price on shares of Sse Plc in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sse Plc from GBX 1,750 ($23.01) to GBX 1,550 ($20.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sse Plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,536 ($20.19).

Shares of Sse Plc (SSE) opened at 1391.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,408.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,446.92. Sse Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,341.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,612.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 14.09 billion.

Sse Plc Company Profile

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

