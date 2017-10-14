SPX Corp (SPXC) Position Held by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NASDAQ:SPXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,502 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPX Corp worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX Corp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPX Corp in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in SPX Corp in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Corp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in SPX Corp in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

SPX Corp (SPXC) opened at 29.23 on Friday. SPX Corp has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $30.37. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.

SPX Corp (NASDAQ:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.84 million. SPX Corp had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPX Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

SPX Corporation is a global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The Company operates through three segments: HVAC; Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products.

