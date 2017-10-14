Sprint Corporation’s (S) Hold Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on S. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprint Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of Sprint Corporation (S) opened at 7.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $28.46 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. Sprint Corporation has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.65.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Sprint Corporation had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprint Corporation will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprint Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint Corporation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint Corporation by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

