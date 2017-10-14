Spire Inc. (SR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Spire worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Spire by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Spire by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spire by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) opened at 75.90 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Spire had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

About Spire

Spire Inc, formerly The Laclede Group, Inc, is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation.

