Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Holdings Held by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB maintained its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) opened at 105.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.65. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.32.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.21). Spectrum Brands Holdings had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post $5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

