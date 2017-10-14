S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Holdings Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,214.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) traded up 0.43% on Friday, hitting $161.82. 990,611 shares of the stock traded hands. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.21 and a 12 month high of $162.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 202.37%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 860 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $130,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS AG lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

