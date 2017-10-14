Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (OKSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.77 Million

Analysts expect Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) to post sales of $25.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Southwest Bancorp reported sales of $24.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $25.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.90 million to $103.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $104.90 million to $106.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Bancorp.

Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 million. Southwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on OKSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Southwest Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Southwest Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Southwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKSB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 3,742.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 313,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 39.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 117,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Bancorp by 125.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) opened at 27.90 on Friday. Southwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $521.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.98.

About Southwest Bancorp

Southwest Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers. The Texas Banking segment and the Kansas Banking segment provide deposit and lending services.

