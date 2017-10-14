Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,819 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.53 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/southwest-airlines-company-luv-shares-bought-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

In related news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,326. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE LUV) opened at 59.12 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Company has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Company will post $3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.