Source Capital (SOR) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Source Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2232673750593 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) opened at 40.61 on Friday. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

In other Source Capital news, VP Thomas H. Atteberry bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Atteberry bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $60,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $141,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,770 shares of company stock worth $111,502. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return for Common shareholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. The Fund’s investments include semiconductor devices, advertising and marketing, life science equipment, exploration and production, commercial mortgage-backed securities, insurance brokers, communications equipment, electrical power equipment, food and drug stores, corporate bonds and notes, residential mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, corporate bank debt, other common stocks and electrical components.

