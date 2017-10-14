Sony Corp Ord (SNE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sony Corp Ord from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Sony Corp Ord from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.60 to $39.93 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Corp Ord from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.74 price target on shares of Sony Corp Ord in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sony Corp Ord from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony Corp Ord has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Sony Corp Ord alerts:

Shares of Sony Corp Ord (NYSE SNE) traded up 1.38% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. 579,273 shares of the company traded hands. Sony Corp Ord has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Sony Corp Ord had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1,858.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,735.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.44 earnings per share. Sony Corp Ord’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Corp Ord will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Sony Corp Ord (SNE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/sony-corp-ord-sne-downgraded-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Corp Ord by 5.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Corp Ord during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Sony Corp Ord by 206.3% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Corp Ord during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Corp Ord during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corp Ord Company Profile

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company’s segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging Products & Solutions, Home Entertainment & Sound, Devices, Pictures, Music, Financial Services and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Corp Ord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Corp Ord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.