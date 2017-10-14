Sonus Networks, Inc. (SONS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sonus Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of voice infrastructure products for the new public network. Sonus’ solutions enable service providers to deploy an integrated network capable of carrying both voice and data traffic, and to deliver a range of innovative, new services. The Sonus Open Services Architecture and award-winning Packet Telephony suite cut the time-to-market for competitive new service products, allowing carriers and third-party developers to expand marketshare and build important new revenue streams.(Press Release) “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonus Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sonus Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Sonus Networks in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonus Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sonus Networks in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonus Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Sonus Networks (NASDAQ SONS) traded up 2.91% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,960 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Sonus Networks has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The stock’s market cap is $387.05 million.

Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Sonus Networks had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonus Networks will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sonus Networks by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonus Networks by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sonus Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sonus Networks by 18.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Sonus Networks by 26.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonus Networks, Inc (Sonus) is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers and enterprises to help them secure and unify their real-time communications infrastructures. The Company helps communications service providers and enterprises hold the session initiation protocol (SIP) and fourth generation (4G)/long term evolution (LTE)-based solutions, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), voice over wireless fidelity (VoWiFi), video and unified communications (UC) by securing and enabling Internet Protocol (IP) networks.

