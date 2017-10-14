Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.9507960645623 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) traded up 2.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 28,101 shares of the company traded hands. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.67) EPS for the current year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of dermatology and advanced tissue care products based upon its technologies, such as Microcyn and Lipogrid.

