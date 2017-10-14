News stories about Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spherix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2185225792619 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Spherix (NASDAQ SPEX) traded down 4.19% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,090 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $9.97 million. Spherix has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Spherix (SPEX) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-spherix-spex-share-price-2.html.

About Spherix

Spherix Incorporated is an intellectual property company that owns patented and unpatented intellectual property. The Company is a patent commercialization company focused on generating revenues from the monetization of intellectual property. The Company acquires intellectual property from patent holders in order to maximize the value of the patent holdings by conducting and managing a licensing campaign.

Receive News & Ratings for Spherix Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spherix Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.