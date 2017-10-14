Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Endeavour International (END) Stock Price

Press coverage about Endeavour International (NYSE:END) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Endeavour International earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 43.2475660284668 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

About Endeavour International

Endeavour International Corporation, is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of energy reserves and resources in the United Kingdom North Sea and United States (U.S.) onshore. In the North Sea the company has resource area with producing properties and exploration licenses.

