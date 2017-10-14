Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (MSF) Share Price

News articles about Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:MSF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.7131965532626 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:MSF) opened at 17.98 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou purchased 35,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $620,029.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in emerging country equity securities. It invests in various sectors, such as banks; insurance; diversified telecommunication services; food and staples retailing; food products; Internet software and services; oil, gas and consumable fuels; automobiles; beverages; construction and engineering; hotels, restaurants and leisure; independent power producers and energy traders; Internet and catalog retail; machinery; pharmaceuticals, real estate management and development; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; transportation infrastructure, and wireless telecommunication services.

