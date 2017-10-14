Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect General Growth Properties (GGP) Stock Price

Media stories about General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Growth Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3715262166105 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of General Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of General Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Growth Properties in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of General Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Shares of General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) opened at 21.66 on Friday. General Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.77.

General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). General Growth Properties had a net margin of 50.01% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Growth Properties will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. General Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About General Growth Properties

GGP Inc (GGP), formerly General Growth Properties, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls.

