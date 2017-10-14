Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Stock Price

Press coverage about Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Good Times Restaurants earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.2792833742977 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838 shares. The stock’s market cap is $37.28 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants will post ($0.19) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan A. Teran purchased 9,000 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $118,543.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,706 shares of company stock valued at $123,035. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard (Good Times) restaurants and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar concept (Bad Daddy’s). The Company operates through two segments: Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. Good Times is a quick service restaurant concept.

