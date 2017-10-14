Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Black Knight Financial Services (BKI) Share Price

News headlines about Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Black Knight Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.0394077124821 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKI) opened at 46.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. Black Knight Financial Services has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $47.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.18 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Black Knight Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Black Knight Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Black Knight Financial Services

