Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect QF Liquidation (QTWW) Share Price

Headlines about QF Liquidation (NASDAQ:QTWW) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. QF Liquidation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 42.8094665052658 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of QF Liquidation (NASDAQ:QTWW) remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,816,765 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. QF Liquidation has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

QF Liquidation Company Profile

QF Liquidation Inc, formerly Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc is engaged in the development and production of compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems and in the integration of vehicle system technologies, including engine and vehicle control systems and drivetrains.

