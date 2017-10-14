Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Stock Price

Media coverage about New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New York Community Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6875793759024 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get New York Community Bancorp Inc. alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE NYCB) opened at 12.77 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $338.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. BidaskClub upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.75 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $11.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-new-york-community-bancorp-nycb-stock-price.html.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.