Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (TRX) Stock Price

News coverage about Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSE:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9626799545851 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSE:TRX) traded up 0.1290% on Friday, reaching $0.3104. The company had a trading volume of 162,056 shares. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock’s market capitalization is $37.10 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp Company Profile

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation is an exploration-stage company and its mining properties are located outside the United States. The Company is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition of interests in and the exploration of natural resource properties in the future and the possible development of those properties.

