Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Stock Price

News stories about Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Superconductor Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9349338271165 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Superconductor Technologies Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCON shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Superconductor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) traded down 3.3680% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.2079. The company had a trading volume of 258,233 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm’s market cap is $12.94 million. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 26,445.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Superconductor Technologies will post ($0.92) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-superconductor-technologies-scon-stock-price.html.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.