Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Monster Digital (MSDI) Share Price

Media headlines about Monster Digital (NASDAQ:MSDI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Monster Digital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4633420206669 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Monster Digital (MSDI) traded down 1.6279% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.6345. The stock had a trading volume of 121,773 shares. The firm’s market cap is $5.93 million. Monster Digital has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Monster Digital Company Profile

