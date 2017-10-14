Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) Stock Price

News articles about Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 45.4903325730154 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE BUD) opened at 125.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.07. Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA has a 12-month low of $98.28 and a 12-month high of $128.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 billion. Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA will post $4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

