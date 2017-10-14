Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Elbit Imaging (EMITF) Stock Price

Headlines about Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Imaging earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2533225508554 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) traded up 2.23% on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares. The firm’s market cap is $25.27 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Elbit Imaging has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd. engages, directly and through its investee companies, in the fields of commercial centers, hotels, medical industries and devices, and plots in India. The Company’s segments include Commercial centers, Hotel, Medical Industries and devices, and Plots in India. Commercial centers segment include initiation, construction and sale of commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, principally in the retail sector.

