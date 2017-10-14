Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Share Price

Press coverage about Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Solar Senior Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.4218479445039 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUNS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ SUNS) opened at 17.60 on Friday. Solar Senior Capital has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 76.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. Analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.63%.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by directly and indirectly investing in senior loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, which it refers to collectively as senior loans.

