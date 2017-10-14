Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Price

Headlines about Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xilinx earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the programmable devices maker an impact score of 45.6122682263992 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern's scoring:

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Xilinx (XLNX) opened at 72.81 on Friday. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post $2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 12,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $754,930.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,995.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Glaser sold 15,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,643.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,330 shares of company stock worth $14,598,104 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

