Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Stock Price

News headlines about Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Turtle Beach Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.2237114124047 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Turtle Beach Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turtle Beach Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Turtle Beach Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) opened at 0.80 on Friday. Turtle Beach Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock’s market cap is $39.51 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Turtle Beach Corporation will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turtle Beach Corporation news, insider Frederick J. Romano sold 56,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $45,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,702,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Romano sold 95,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $76,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,666 shares of company stock worth $142,933. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Turtle Beach Corporation Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation is an audio technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, commercializing and marketing products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands. The Company operates through two segments: Voyetra Turtle Beach (Headset) and HyperSound. Turtle Beach is a provider of headset solutions for use across multiple platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices.

