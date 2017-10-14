Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Stock Price

News stories about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.797824012175 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE ABC) opened at 79.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 billion. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America Corporation lowered AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.76 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-amerisourcebergen-corporation-holding-co-abc-stock-price.html.

In other AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $921,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $1,198,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,876 shares in the company, valued at $20,289,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock worth $5,215,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.