Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Share Price

Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.1727634334329 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) opened at 40.82 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $213.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.25 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-taiwan-semiconductor-manufacturing-tsm-share-price.html.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.