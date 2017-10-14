Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Stock Price

News stories about Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Selecta Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 43.5367791423948 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) opened at 23.32 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The company’s market capitalization is $514.77 million.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 88.31% and a negative net margin of 1,277.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post ($3.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Amir Nashat sold 70,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,327,973.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Siewers sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $328,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,658 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,732. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company using its synthetic vaccine particle (SVP) technology to discover and develop targeted therapies that are designed to modulate the immune system to treat rare and serious diseases. The Company is engaged in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases.

