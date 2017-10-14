Headlines about RestorGenex Corp. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RestorGenex Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0093971964867 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

RestorGenex Corp. (NASDAQ DFFN) traded down 0.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,560 shares. The company’s market cap is $23.14 million. RestorGenex Corp. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Get RestorGenex Corp. alerts:

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-restorgenex-corp-dffn-stock-price.html.

About RestorGenex Corp.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly RestorGenex Corporation, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing standard-of-care treatments, including radiation therapy and chemotherapy. The Company’s lead product candidate, transcrocetinate sodium, also known as trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) is used in various cancer types, in which tumor oxygen deprivation (hypoxia) is known to diminish the effectiveness of treatments.

Receive News & Ratings for RestorGenex Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RestorGenex Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.