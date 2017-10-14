Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Onconova Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1561463940318 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) traded down 1.12% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 341,511 shares of the stock traded hands. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The firm’s market cap is $26.11 million.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.13% and a negative return on equity of 558.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post ($2.86) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells.

