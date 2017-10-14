Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect IHS (IHS) Stock Price

Media coverage about IHS (NYSE:IHS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IHS earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.9015003159855 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

IHS (NYSE:IHS) remained flat at $117.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,306,730 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73. IHS has a 12-month low of $92.59 and a 12-month high of $129.75.

IHS Company Profile

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings.

