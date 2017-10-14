News stories about WPCS International (NASDAQ:WPCS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WPCS International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.9382046284073 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of WPCS International (NASDAQ:WPCS) traded up 2.46% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,388 shares. WPCS International has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company’s market cap is $6.97 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WPCS International (WPCS) Share Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-wpcs-international-wpcs-share-price.html.

About WPCS International

WPCS International Incorporated (WPCS) is a low voltage contractor that specializes in the installation and service of voice and data networks, security systems, audio-visual solutions, and distributed antenna systems, and provides project management and delivers complex projects to vertical markets that include healthcare, education, transportation, energy and utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing, commercial real estate, financial and government.

Receive News & Ratings for WPCS International Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPCS International Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.