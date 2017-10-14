Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Share Price

Media stories about Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pareteum Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1652274893628 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ TEUM) traded up 4.35% on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 333,756 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $17.41 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Pareteum Corp has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Pareteum Corp will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current year.

About Pareteum Corp

Pareteum Corporation, formerly Elephant Talk Communications Corporation, develops Communications Cloud Services Platform. The Company provides mobility, messaging and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API) and software development suite. Its platform hosts integrated information technology (IT)/Back Office and Core Network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a outsourced Software as a Service, Platform as a Service and/or Infrastructure as a Service basis: made available either as an on-premise solution or as a hosted service in the Cloud depending on the needs of its customers.

