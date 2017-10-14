Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3904687437931 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) opened at 91.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Get Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS AG set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR) Stock Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-ingersoll-rand-plc-ireland-ir-stock-price.html.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $220,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 26,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,253,581.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.