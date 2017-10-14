Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dextera Surgical (DXTR) Share Price

News coverage about Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ:DXTR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dextera Surgical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.0801087789746 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dextera Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dextera Surgical from $3.50 to $0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Dextera Surgical in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ DXTR) traded down 1.557% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.215. 1,674,740 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Dextera Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The firm’s market cap is $3.83 million.

Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ:DXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Analysts expect that Dextera Surgical will post ($0.25) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dextera Surgical Inc, formerly Cardica, Inc, designs and manufactures stapling devices that enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company is engaged in commercializing and developing its MicroCutter 5/80 stapler based on its staple-on-a-strip technology for use by thoracic, pediatric, bariatric, colorectal and general surgeons.

