Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ChinaNet Online Holdings (CNET) Stock Price

News coverage about ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ:CNET) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ChinaNet Online Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4969575242505 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ CNET) traded down 2.61% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 46,974 shares of the company were exchanged. ChinaNet Online Holdings has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.82 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

ChinaNet Online Holdings Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc is a holding company that conducts its primary businesses through its subsidiaries and operating entities (the variable interest entities (VIEs)). The Company is a business-to-businesses (B2B), integrated Internet technology company providing online-to-offline (O2O) sales channel expansion, precision marketing and the related data services for small and medium-sized enterprises, and entrepreneurial management and networking services for entrepreneurs in the People’s Republic of China.

