Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (YGE) Share Price

Media headlines about Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (NYSE:YGE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the solar energy provider an impact score of 47.6557452090331 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (NYSE YGE) traded up 0.43% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,790 shares. The stock’s market cap is $42.17 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (NYSE:YGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The solar energy provider reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited will post ($8.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a solar panel manufacturer. The Company’s manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar panel assembly. The Company’s end products include photovoltaic (PV) modules and PV systems of different sizes and power outputs.

