Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,477 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.98% of Snyder’s-Lance worth $66,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snyder’s-Lance in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Snyder’s-Lance in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE) opened at 38.93 on Friday. Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53.

Snyder’s-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.66 million. Snyder’s-Lance had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Warehime purchased 21,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $792,046.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaiah Tidwell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $56,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LNCE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Snyder’s-Lance in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Snyder’s-Lance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Snyder’s-Lance in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Snyder’s-Lance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $44.00 price target on Snyder’s-Lance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snyder’s-Lance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Snyder’s-Lance

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

