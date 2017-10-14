Smiths Group plc (SMIN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,584 ($20.83) and last traded at GBX 1,590 ($20.90). Approximately 1,051,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,171,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($21.17).

SMIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.32) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group plc in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.98) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc in a report on Friday, September 29th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.04) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,650 ($21.69).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,576.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,596.07. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.34 billion.

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 97.60 ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 94.20 ($1.24) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company had revenue of GBX 328 billion for the quarter. Smiths Group plc had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 27.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smiths Group plc will post $95.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group plc’s previous dividend of $13.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.30) per share, for a total transaction of £6,654.64 ($8,749.20).

About Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

