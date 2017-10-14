SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SkyWest, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines, Inc. , operates one of the larger regional airlines in the United States. SkyWest provides passenger and air freight service and completes over 880 daily flights. Pursuant to a joint marketing and code sharing agreement with Delta Airlines, Inc., SkyWest operates as a Delta Connection in certain SkyWest markets. SkyWest entered into a marketing and code sharing agreement with Continental Airlines, Inc. Which allows SkyWest to operate as a Continental Connection in certain markets in and out of Los Angeles. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ SKYW) traded up 0.76% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 262,148 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.42 billion.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $809.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently -11.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SkyWest by 1.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 1.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SkyWest by 1.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SkyWest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SkyWest by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc, through its subsidiaries, SkyWest Airlines, Inc (SkyWest Airlines) and ExpressJet Airlines, Inc (ExpressJet), operates regional airline operations in the United States. The Company’s segments include SkyWest Airlines, ExpressJet and SkyWest Leasing. The SkyWest Airlines segment provides regional jet service to airports primarily located in the Midwestern and Western United States, as well as Mexico and Canada.

