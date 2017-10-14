Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.
SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.
Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 190,474 shares. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $88.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.28.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post $3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William P. Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $381,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,660.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,390,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 160.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 70,286 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 300.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.
