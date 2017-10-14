Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories Inc. alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 190,474 shares. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $88.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post $3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/silicon-laboratories-inc-slab-rating-reiterated-by-canaccord-genuity.html.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William P. Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $381,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,660.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,390,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 160.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 70,286 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 300.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.