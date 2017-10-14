Signature Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE UNH) opened at 192.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $133.03 and a 52 week high of $200.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $50.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $969,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,753,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 50,574 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.11, for a total value of $10,019,215.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,755,268.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,174 shares of company stock worth $14,981,909 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. UBS AG reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.02.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

