Signature Bank (SBNY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Signature Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.7975508149874 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) opened at 123.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $136.09. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $113.53 and a 1-year high of $164.23.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $316.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post $7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

