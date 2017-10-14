Short Interest in Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Declines By 3.2%

Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSE:GST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,454,807 shares, a decrease of 3.2% from the September 15th total of 24,239,974 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,217,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on GST. Williams Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Gastar Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Gastar Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gastar Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.40.

Shares of Gastar Exploration (GST) opened at 0.7468 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $149.02 million. Gastar Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Gastar Exploration (NYSE:GST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gastar Exploration will post ($0.17) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GST. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gastar Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gastar Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gastar Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

