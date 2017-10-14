Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE:APHB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 825,381 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 950,278 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,608 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE:APHB) opened at 1.16 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $10.15 million. Ampliphi Biosciences Corp has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Short Interest in Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (APHB) Drops By 13.1%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/short-interest-in-ampliphi-biosciences-corp-aphb-drops-by-13-1.html.

About Ampliphi Biosciences Corp

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of phage therapeutics. The Company is engaged in identifying, characterizing and developing naturally occurring bacteriophages with its collaboration partners in bacteriophage biology, synthetic biology and manufacturing, to develop second-generation bacteriophage products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.