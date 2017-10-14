Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics PLC (LON:STX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. FinnCap reduced their target price on Shield Therapeutics PLC from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 265 ($3.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of Shield Therapeutics PLC (LON:STX) opened at 157.50 on Tuesday. Shield Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 155.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 175.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 183.37 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.56.

Shield Therapeutics PLC Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of secondary care-focused pharmaceuticals. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Its advanced pipeline asset is PT20, a novel therapy that has completed its first pivotal study for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.

